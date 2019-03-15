Demi Lovato Reveals She Would Have Been 7 Years Sober If Not For Recent Relapse

Demi Lovato is not letting her recent relapse cloud her sobriety journey.

The singer took to Instagram Stories Friday to share how March 15 would have been her 7-year sobriety anniversary had she not relapsed in 2018, when her slip led to a tragic, near-fatal overdose.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Today I would’ve had 7 years sober. I don’t regret going out because I needed to make those mistakes but I must never forget that’s exactly what they were: mistakes,” Lovato began her Stories thread.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer also sent a grateful message to both Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous for standing by her side through he difficult times.

“Grateful that AA/NA never shuts the door on you now matter how many times you have to start your time over,” Lovato wrote.

“I didn’t lose 6 years, I’ll always have that experience but now I just get to add to that time with a new journey and time count,” she reflected.

Lovato then sent a message to her followers who may be struggling with addiction themselves, and those who have also relapsed and are looking for help with their recovery.

“If you’ve relapsed and are afraid to get help again, just know it’s possible to take that step towards recovery.” Lovato wrote.

“If you’re alive today, you can make it back. You’re worth it,” she ended her note, including a pink heart.

The singer first revealed she had relapsed after six years sober with new single, “Sober,” which was released a few weeks before she was hospitalized for a drug overdose. She spent several weeks in the hospital before entering a rehab facility for treatment.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote at the time. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Since then Lovato has slowly returned to social media and constantly reflects on her journey back to sobriety.

In December, she opened up how grateful she felt, writing” “so grateful for the lessons I’ve learned this year. I will never take another day in life for granted, even the bad ones. Thankful for my fans, friends, family and everyone who supported me this year. God bless.”