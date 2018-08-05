Demi Lovato Was Reportedly ‘Way out of It’ During Coachella This Past Spring

Demi Lovato‘s apparent overdose on July 24 might have been the culmination of a return to drug use in recent months. Lovato’s team reportedly knew she fell off the wagon earlier this year and she was “out of it” at Coachella in April.

A source told TMZ Friday that Lovato was “way out of it” during a house party hosted by rapper French Montana at Coachella.

Lovata shared plenty of photos from Coachella on social media. Just days before the music festival in Indio, California, Lovato cancelled a series of shows in Latin America due to “production issues.”

Sources told TMZ the day after she was rushed to the hospital that her friends knew Lovato was no longer sober before she went public with her relapse in the June single “Sober.” A friend even knew Lovato was in the “danger zone” for weeks before the apparent overdose. When the friend saw her the week of the overdose, there were signs she was in “trouble.”

Lovato also split from her sober coach in early July.

Then again, other friends told TMZ they were surprised by the hospitalization. One friend said he saw Lovato two weeks before the hospitalization and she looked “great.”

A studio engineer who recently toured with Lovato told Page Six Lovato was “fully off the rails” four weeks ago. A music producer “said she was a train wreck and . . . looked like she had been out drinking every night. She just wasn’t fully there,” the sound engineer recalled.

A Hollywood publicist said Lovato hosted a house party two weeks before she was rushed to the hospital. “My friend was there and said [Lovato] had two glasses of wine,” the publicist said.

Lovato is still at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, and sources told TMZ she is willing to go to an in-patient rehab facility after she is released.

While Lovato’s health might be improving, her professional career might struggle to get back to the same level it was at before July 24.

“There’s a difference between the public Demi and the private Demi, as open as the public persona seems to be,” a media insider told Page Six. “And I think people are now realizing that.”

On July 24, Lovato was found unconscious in her California home. Paramedics needed to use Narcan, a drug used to stop the effects of opioids, to revive her. Lovato, who was sober for six years before “Sober” came out, has been in the hospital ever since.

Lovato’s family issued a statement hours after the apparent overdose, saying she was “awake and with family,” and asked for privacy while the former Disney star recovers.

