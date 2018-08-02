Demi Lovato Reportedly Leaving Hospital This Week for Rehab

Demi Lovato is reportedly doing much better more than a week after being hospitalized for an apparent overdose, and the people around are said to be encouraging her to seek further help.

People close to the singer say that her team is planning to send her to rehab after she is discharged from the hospital later this week, though the decision to go is ultimately hers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ reports, however, that her close friends, and those who work for her, are drawing a line in the sand — either seek treatment in rehab or they will walk away.

At least one person close to the “Confident” singer told the outlet that they will quit if she doesn’t check herself in.

“She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing,” the source said.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, July 24 just before noon after her assistant found her unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home.

Reports surfaced after the incident saying Lovato had to be revived on the scene using Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

A week later, the singer is still hospitalized facing complications from the incident, but is expected to recover fully and be released sometime this week.

“Demi wasn’t doing well over the weekend,” a source said earlier this week. “She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

Since her hospitalization, reports have surfaced of her family planning for the singer to go to rehab once she is released.

“Demi is recovering and her loved ones are so incredibly thankful she has pulled through. They know how lucky she is to be alive and are relieved she’s getting another chance,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Her family is going to do everything in their power to help get Demi back on track and are making plans to get her straight into rehab. She is a fighter and has beat this in the past, so they know she can live a clean and sober life again. Her mother is by her side.”

“Demi has the love and support of her family,” the source continues. “Right now their plan is to keep her away from those people in her life that don’t support a clean and sober future.”