Iggy Azalea ‘Worried a Lot’ Witnessing Demi Lovato Relapse

Iggy Azalea and Demi Lovato are very close, and the Australian rapper says that she “worried a lot” about her friend during the singer’s sobriety relapse.

“I had known about it, as a close friend,” Azalea said during a recent Entertainment Tonight interview. “So I had really wanted for her to be the one to tell people that. And I worried a lot, as her friend, that something was going to leak or somebody would somehow take that and use it negatively against her, or to make her seem like she’s got a secret.”

“It’s not my business to say to my friend, ‘You need to fess up,’” she went on to say. “But as a friend, you worry and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God, my friend, she has this thing that people can use against her and I really want her to own it.’ And she did!”

In June, Lovato put out the song “Sober,” which was both an admission of her relapse and an apology to anyone she may have let down. Azalea, however, wasn’t actually aware that Lovato had written and record the track.

“I didn’t know that she was recording that song, she didn’t tell me that,” the 28-year-old “Black Widow” rapper admitted. “I was just really proud of her that she was honest, because it’s really hard to be honest with yourself. So, to be honest with the whole world, [to share] something that you struggled with very publicly, it’s something that is very admirable. I was very proud of her to see her write that song and put it out.”

Azalea went in to reveal that the two friends will be reuniting soon, as they are both performing at the the California Mid-State Fair on July 22.

“I’m going to see her [soon],” she gushed. “I’m opening for her. I’m her opening act, which is cool because I love the idea of that because she’s my friend.”

For her part, Azalea also has a new track she just released. It’s titled “Kream” and it features fellow rapper — and former Kylie Jenner beau — Tyga. The new song is part of a six-track ep, Survive the Summer, that is scheduled to come out on August 3.

“They are definitely a departure from my album. But, they’re sort of a resurgence, almost, to, or a nod to, my earlier mix tape stuff that I did before I got signed,” Azalea explained. “So it’s both. It feels new, but it feels nostalgic at the same time for me.”

“Kream” and another track for the ep, “Tokyo Snow Trip,” are available to listen to now, but fans will likely have to wait until the project officially releases to hear the other four songs.