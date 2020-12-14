Demi Lovato Pays Tribute to Her and Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Scene: 'Miss You'

✖

Demi Lovato is missing her friend, Naya Rivera, five months after the former Glee star's body was found following her disappearance during a boating trip on Lake Piru with her her 5-year-old son Josey. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer paid tribute to her former co-star Sunday while out on a hike, sharing a video of the sun shining through the trees as The Beatles' "Here Comes The Sun" played in the background.

Writing on the video, "Miss You [Naya Rivera]," Lovato's addition of The Beatles song alluded to her time on Glee, in which she played the love interest of Rivera's character, Santana Lopez, after they fell in love to that song while working at a diner in Season 5.

Rivera's body was found in Lake Piru on July 13, five days after she went missing while out on the body of water with her only son, whom she shared with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey. Authorities determined her cause of death to be accidental drowning, and she was laid to rest 11 days later at the age of 33.

The day after Rivera was found, Lovato said she would "forever cherish" her time as Rivera's girlfriend on the musical show. "RIP Naya Rivera. I’ll forever cherish the opportunity to play your girlfriend on Glee," Lovato wrote on Instagram at the time. "The character you played was groundbreaking for tons of closeted queer girls (like me at the time) and open queer girls, and your ambition and accomplishments were inspiring to Latina women all over the world. My heart goes out to your loved ones at this time.."

Last month, Dorsey and Rivera's estate filed paperwork on Josey's behalf suing the United Water Conservation District and the county’s Parks and Recreation Management for wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress in the case of the late actress and singer's death. In the complaint, the estate claims Rivera's death was preventable, and that the boat she rented did not comply with U.S. Coast Guard safety standards.

In September, Dorsey shared a video to Instagram talking about how difficult it has been to help Josey process the loss of his mother. "I have to tell him, 'She's an angel now and she's with God and she's in heaven,' and he says, 'I wanna go there, how do I get there?'" he said tearfully. "I wouldn't wish that upon any of your ears to have to hear that, hear those words come out of the sweetest soul you know."