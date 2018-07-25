Demi Lovato Overdose: Why Responders Used Narcan

Demi Lovato is “awake and responsive” after she was rushed to the hospital for an apparent overdose. According to reports, the singer was unconscious when paramedics arrived and was revived with Narcan.

According to PEOPLE, is an emergency medication intended to reverse the effects of a narcotic overdose. While it’s commonly referred to as Narcan, a branded nasal spray, the medicine is called naloxone.

The medication, which is sprayed into one nostril, is able to immediately restore normal breathing in someone who has overdosed on fentanyl, heroin and prescription painkillers for 30 to 90 minutes.

“Narcan is like an EpiPen to someone in anaphylactic shock — it gives you this crazy burst of energy,” an EMT source told the outlet. “What happens though is the opiate is still in your system, so if you do enough of it the Narcan can wear off and your heart rate can slow down again.”

Like when using an EpiPen for anaphylactic shock, it’s important to get a person who has overdosed to the hospital for further treatment, and monitoring.

“Narcan isn’t a solution to addiction by any means, but it is a solution to death,” the source adds.

In some cases, it does not work with the first injection. The patient may require CPR, and an additional dose. It is not possible to overdose on naloxone.

The outlet reports that with the rise of the opioid epidemic in the U.S., Narcan has become more available. Walgreens now stocks the nasal form of the medication in all of their pharmacies across 45 states, and people at risk are advised to keep it in their homes.

Us Weekly reported Lovato was given Narcan by one of her friends.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house,” a source told the outlet. “Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover.”

The insider added that Lovato “had two friends with her at her house that called 911,” and noted “they were hysterical when paramedics arrived and Demi was unconscious, but the friends acted very quickly and saved her life.”

Lovato has been candid about her struggles with substance abuse, mental health and eating disorders.

Since news of Lovato’s hospitalization, fans and celebs have flooded social media with messages of support for the singer.

“I love u [Demi Lovato]” Ariana Grande tweeted soon after the news broke.

Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on the 2016 single

“Without a Fight,” also tweeted.

“My friend [Demi Lovato] is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman,” he wrote.