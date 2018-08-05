Demi Lovato Realizing Severity of Overdose as She Prepares for Rehab

Demi Lovato is reportedly mentally grappling with the severity of her overdose, which left her hospitalized for the past two weeks, and has agreed to enter a drug treatment center, PEOPLE reports.

The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer overdosed on an unspecified substance on July 24. Her life was apparently saved by Narcan administered by medical professionals at her home, which was the scene of the overdose.

She has been hospitalized ever since, with rehab the expected next step for the Sonny With a Chance alum. An E! News source says that Lovato is now realizing just how close to death she came and is ready to take action.

“Demi’s turned the corner and is doing much better,” the source said. “She will be released in the next few days and the plan is for her to go to rehab. She is starting to grasp the severity of what happened and that she almost died.”

The source added, “She is scared and grateful to be alive.”

Lovato is apparently surrounded by family at the hospital. They have taken steps to find the right place for the 25-year-old pop star to receive treatment.

“Her family hasn’t left her side and have consulted with several people to figure out what the best plan of action is,” the source said. “Everyone wants her to take it very seriously and she seems to be.”

Lovato reportedly also has another key reason to head to rehab, in addition to her medical need to receive treatment and a push from family members. She apparently wants to prove herself to the outside world and show her fans that she can fight her addiction and show her strength.

“She wants to make a statement to her fans, family and friends that she is strong and can recover,” a second source told the outlet. “Demi knows she needs help,” the insider adds. “Her family has told her that this is the time to be a good example to her fans.”

The latest update on Lovato’s condition is that she is expected to leave the hospital this week. She has been forced to remain under hospital care due to a high fever, bad nausea and other ailments typically expected while recovering from an overdose. Other reports also suggested she was showing signs on an undisclosed infection.

Lovato has not personally issued a statement on her overdose or recovery.

No other updates on Lovato’s condition are available at this time.

Photo Credit: Hollywood Records