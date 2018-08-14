Demi Lovato Reportedly Overdosed on Same Drug That Killed Prince

Demi Lovato’s overdose last month was likely triggered by the same drug that killed Prince in 2016 and Lil Peep in 2017, according to TMZ.

Sources reportedly told the outlet that Lovato and a drug dealer “freebased Oxycodone on tin foil” at her Hollywood Hills house in the early hours of July 24. Unbeknownst to Lovato, the pills were reportedly laced with fentanyl. An exceedingly high concentration of fentanyl, an opioid used for pain medication, caused the deaths of Prince and Lil Peep.

Videos by PopCulture.com

TMZ‘s sources also said that Lovato had been in touch with the drug dealer since April. That night, she reportedly texted him around 4 a.m. following a birthday celebration at Saddle Ranch on the Sunset Strip.

TMZ also reports that the drug dealer left her home when he noticed she was in bed, breathing heavily.

One of Lovato’s team members found her unresponsive in bed around 11:30 a.m. later that day. She was revived with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Lovato was hospitalized for nearly two weeks following an overdose. She then entered an out-of-state rehabilitation facility and has since traveled to Chicago to see an addiction specialist. She is expected to return to the rehabilitation facility after her time with the specialist in Chicago.

The 25-year-old singer is expected to remain in rehab for “several months” in an extensive program, E! News reported Monday.

“She will be in rehab for several months and is doing an extensive program to ensure she gets the help she needs,” a source told the outlet.

Lovato also canceled her remaining Tell Me You Love Me Tour dates and has largely stayed away from social media since the overdose, save for the message of thanks she sent her fans via Instagram earlier this month.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” Lovato wrote.

“The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” Lovato added.

She has reportedly been allowed limited access when it comes to social availability, with her family “trying to make sure they eliminate all distractions” in order to “[focus] on her health right now,” according to a source close to the situation.

The insider went on to say that the former Disney star is “doing much better,” both mentally and physically, and has “become more open and is happy she is getting the help she needs.”