Demi Lovato out of Rehab, Spotted With Mystery Man

Demi Lovato seems to be out of rehab, and she was spotted out with a mystery man in new photos published by TMZ.

Lovato has been in a serious rehab program for three months now, recovering from her nearly fatal heroin overdoes back in July. On Saturday night, she was seen back out in Beverly Hills by photographers. She visited a high-end sushi restaurant, where she spent dinner with a mystery man smiling and laughing.

There is no word on who the stranger could be, but he sports bleach blond hair, tattoos and bracelets. He was seen driving Lovato around and smoking a cigarette. It seems likely that he is in support of Lovato’s sobriety, as that is her first priority right now.

Demi Lovato is Out of Rehab Looking Great as She Leaves Restaurant //t.co/KaGdXb6iqi — TMZ (@TMZ) November 4, 2018



Insiders told TMZ that Lovato took her latest three-month-long detox very seriously. They said that staying sober and healthy is her first and only focus right now. She was also spotted at a spa over the weekend, suggesting that she is taking advantage of all the self-care she can.

Lovato overdosed on July 24, and it was a close call. Her assistant found her unresponsive in her massive California home, and immediately called an ambulance. Lovato was taken to a hospital, where she spent ten days before going straight to rehab. Lovato entered her 90 day program at the beginning of August, meaning that this is exactly when she should be finishing up.

Lovato’s mother, Dianna De La Garza, gave an interview last week where she assured fans that Lovato is now 90 days sober. She went on Maria Menounos’ Sirius XM radio show, opening up about the terrifying ordeal of the overdose and the events leading up to it.

“I knew that she wasn’t sober, but let me clarify: I didn’t know what she was doing,” she said. “Because she doesn’t live with me. She’s 26, you know? So I just knew that she wasn’t sober, and that’s all I really knew at the time.”

Despite her daughter’s infamous history with drugs, she said that she did not even know precisely what an opioid is until this most recent close call.

“I can honestly say I didn’t know what an opioid was at that time,” she said. “I mean I’d heard it, we’ve all heard the word, but I didn’t know anything about it until I started researching and looking and studying. It was a rough two days.”

In another interview with News Max TV, La Garza gave the credit for Lovato’s recovery to her fans, who she said saved her through prayers and support.

“I prayed, of course, all the way to the hospital, and my faith is strong. I think that was one of things that got me through the next couple of days when she was in critical condition. We just didn’t know for two days if she was going to make it or not,” she said. “I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening.”