Demi Lovato Shares Stunning Black & White Photo, Reveals New Album Title

Demi Lovato is sorry, not sorry about announcing the release of her next album on the same day as Taylor Swift. The 25-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a number of stunning snaps to share the exciting news.

New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-Order Tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Aug 23, 2017 at 4:15pm PDT

The “Confident” songstress shared this message on Instagram: “New Album: Tell Me You Love Me coming September 29th. Pre-Order Tonight at Midnight ET!! #TellMeYouLoveMe.”

The Grammy-nominated singer also gave a short preview of the title track from her album, “Tell Me You Love Me.”

She uploaded a black and white video that shows her singing in the recording studio. The video zooms out from her eyeball to show what appears to be the album artwork for the pop singer’s next release.

Lovato concluded her trio of posts with a pair of steamy snaps that show her wearing a natural makeup look wearing little more than smoky eye shadow.

In the first of two pics, the black-haired beauty can be seen sporting a black bra while shooting a smoldering glance at the camera. The second photo is a close-up that features Lovato holding her hair back with her hands.

Lovato’s new album, Tell Me You Love Me, will be available everywhere on September 29. It will likely include her latest hit single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” which was released last month.

This isn’t the only big news that Lovato has dropped in recent weeks. She has announced an upcoming performance at the VMAs and that she will be singing the national anthem at the highly anticipated Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor boxing match.