Demi Lovato Shows off Neon Green Highlights With Bold New Hairstyle

Demi Lovato has a new look! The singer revealed via her Instagram Story on Thursday, Sept. 12 that her black bob had gotten its ends dyed neon green, sharing her new ‘do with a selfie. “Incase (sic) some of you forgot – yes! Green hair,” she captioned atop the image, indicating that fans had, in fact, seen this look before.

She also showed off a matching geometric manicure, writing, “Woke up sick yesterday can’t do anything today..But my nails match my hair so that’s cool.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Lovato has experimented with bright hair colors before, some of her fans are convinced that this particular hue of neon green means that the singer is planning a collaboration with Billie Eilish, who recently dyed her own hair a virulent shade of slime.

Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas O’Connell recently told Coup de Main that he would be working with Lovato on new music, which fans took to mean that Billie and Lovato could be collaborating in the near future.

“The one that I haven’t done yet that I’m most excited about is Lil Nas X, that’s just so unbelievably exciting,” Finneas said. “I also have some writing with Demi Lovato coming up in September, so that’ll be cool.”

Before revealing her new dye job, Lovato made headlines for her Instagram content when she posted an unretouched photo of herself getting out of a pool in which her cellulite was visible along with an inspiring caption about body positivity.

“This is my biggest fear,” she began. “A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT !!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited – and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got.”

“I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards,” she continued. “So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet s—.”

“Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Sep 5, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Cindy Ord