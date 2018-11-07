Demi Lovato Living at Home and in Halfway House After Rehab Exit

Three months after her apparent overdose, Demi Lovato is splitting her time between a halfway house and a private home in Los Angeles.

According to TMZ, Lovato, who is now more than 90 days sober, is spending three days a week at a halfway house, where there are counselors and others who share similar experiences. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer is spending the remaining four days of the week at a private Los Angeles-area home, where she is said to be attempting to resume a normal life.

On July 24, Lovato was found unresponsive by her assistant in her Hollywood Hills home. Emergency responders reportedly revived her with Narcan, an emergency medication administered to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and she was transported to a local hospital. Following her nearly two week hospitalization, the singer entered a 90-day rehab program.

Lovato’s overdose came just six weeks after she revealed in her single “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety.

In a statement addressed to her fans on Instagram following her hospitalization, Lovato had promised to “keep fighting.”

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote. “Want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”

Now, the 26-year-old is attempting to resume a more normal life, which includes trips to the gym, running errands and even a recent trip to the polls, which she posted about on Instagram. Since her time in rehab, the singer has been spotted at a luxury spa, as well as high-end restaurants. She is also said to be spending time with friend Henry Levy, the two recently spotted out to eat at a high-end sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills.

Lovato is also said to be “trying to live a healthy life and concentrate on remaining sober following her 90-day stint in rehab,” sources have said.

The 26-year-old singer now reportedly has a sober coach by her side at all times and frequently attends AA meetings as she takes time to focus on her sobriety.