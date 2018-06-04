Celebrity

Demi Lovato Fans Accuse Her of Joking About Sexual Assault Following Divisive Tweet

Demi Lovato is in hot water with fans after tweeting her story of a ‘prank’ she pulled on a friend […]

Demi Lovato is in hot water with fans after tweeting her story of a “prank” she pulled on a friend which many called out as an instance of sexual assault.

While responding to fan questions Sunday, Lovato was asked about the “funniest prank” she had ever pulled.

In a now-deleted tweet, preserved by many fans in screenshots, Lovato responded: “I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to [bodyguard] Max’s hotel room to surprise him. She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f— out hahahahaha”

People immediately called Lovato out for laughing over what sounded like an instance of sexual assault.

After deleting the tweet, The Voice alum wrote, “I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone.”

That also set off fans, who thought the comparison between sexual assault and jelly beans was minimizing at the least.

The “Cool For the Summer” singer then brought up her song “Warriors,” saying that she of anyone doesn’t need education on sexual assault.

“For all of those coming at me [right now], listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me,” she wrote.

She then apologized for offending anyone.

