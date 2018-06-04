Demi Lovato Fans Accuse Her of Joking About Sexual Assault Following Divisive Tweet

Demi Lovato is in hot water with fans after tweeting her story of a “prank” she pulled on a friend which many called out as an instance of sexual assault.

While responding to fan questions Sunday, Lovato was asked about the “funniest prank” she had ever pulled.

In a now-deleted tweet, preserved by many fans in screenshots, Lovato responded: “I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to [bodyguard] Max’s hotel room to surprise him. She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his ‘area’ and he freaked the f— out hahahahaha”

People immediately called Lovato out for laughing over what sounded like an instance of sexual assault.

What I learnt today:

According to Demi Lovato a sexual assault against a man is funny. CAN WE ALL UNDERSTAND IN 2018 THAT A SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST A MAN IS NOT A NORMAL THING AND WE SHOULDN’T LAUGHT ABOUT IT??

NEWS: A MAN HAS FEELINGS TOO, A MAN CAN BE SEXUAL ASSAULTED TOO. — Ila ☀️ 🐍 (@flavlesswift) June 3, 2018

Let me say it louder: ASSAULT IS ASSAULT!!!!! Statistics show you’re most likely to be assaulted by someone you know. I cant even imagine hiring someone to do the worst thing you can do to another human being and claim it’s a prank? MEN CAN BE ASSAULTED TOO!! This isn’t (+) https://t.co/4I1y2NX6Lf — ronni // 55 (@iwishtaywould) June 3, 2018

I’m… not okay with this. Like, this is legitimately a shitty thing to do. That is sexual harassment on Demi’s part, and sexual assault on the the other woman’s part. I am beyond disgusted by this. https://t.co/6dhBpk09Ac — Elise (@liz0stone) June 3, 2018

So she hired someone to walk into someone’s room and sexually assault him. Okay girl. https://t.co/cwqwMjXAQa — Joshua Wickham-Young (@jwickhyoung) June 3, 2018

After deleting the tweet, The Voice alum wrote, “I swear I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone.”

That also set off fans, who thought the comparison between sexual assault and jelly beans was minimizing at the least.

imagine comparing sexual assault to jelly beans ugh demi truly lost her last two braincells — nate (@kissmylipa) June 3, 2018

yeah cos craving jelly beans is the same as laughing at sexual assault — capsicle (@selegrxndes) June 3, 2018

The “Cool For the Summer” singer then brought up her song “Warriors,” saying that she of anyone doesn’t need education on sexual assault.

“For all of those coming at me [right now], listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me,” she wrote.

For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you’ll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don’t have to educate me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018

She then apologized for offending anyone.

So sorry if anyone was offended 😔 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018

