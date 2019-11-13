Demi Lovato Makes Things Instagram Official With Her New Boyfriend

Demi Lovato surprised fans on Tuesday night when she revealed that she is in a relationship, sharing a photo with male model Austin Wilson on Instagram. The singer used her page to share a black and white mirror selfie of the pair that saw Lovato wearing sweats and holding her phone and smiling as a shirtless Wilson put his arm around her and gave her a kiss on the cheek.

“My [heart emoji],” Lovato captioned the photo.

Wilson posted a matching couples’ snap on his own page, sharing a mirror selfie that he took with his arm around Lovato, who was wearing a black dress, leather jacket and black boots.

“My Love,” he wrote.

He also posted a photo to his Instagram Story of himself cuddling up with Lovato’s dog Batman.

Wilson is a Los-Angeles based model whose dad is skateboarder George Wilson, one of the Z-Boys of Dogtown who now has a clothing line called Rivi Goods. The 25-year-old and Lovato shared a friend in male model Thomas Trussell III, who passed away in Octobe after a battle with addiction. As a tribute to Trussell, Lovato got a tattoo of the letter “T,” which she shared on Instagram, while Wilson posted a photo with Trussell.

“RIP bro I love you so much. I’m so grateful for the times that we had while you were here. You are such a special soul,” he wrote. “You had the biggest heart and made everyone feel like a million dollars. I know you’re looking down on us now.”

Lovato recently went on a few dates with former Bachelorette contestant Mike Johnson, though things appeared to have fizzled out when Johnson asked actress Keke Palmer on a date on live television.

In addition to sharing her new relationship on Instagram on Tuesday, Lovato also posted a series of videos on her Instagram Story of herself on the set of Will & Grace. In August, Entertainment Weekly reported that the 27-year-old will appear in three episodes of the show as Jenny, a “guarded” woman who comes into Will’s (Eric McCormack) life in an unexpected way. Lovato’s episodes will air sometime in 2020.

