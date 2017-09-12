Celebrity

Demi Lovato Holds Hands With a Woman at Disneyland and Twitter Is Having a Meltdown

Over the weekend, fans spotted Demi Lovato holding hands with Lauren Abedini, a DJ who goes by […]

By

Over the weekend, fans spotted Demi Lovato holding hands with Lauren Abedini, a DJ who goes by Kittens, at Disneyworld — and Twitter could not be having more of a meltdown.

Thanks to the big smiles and body language between the 25-year-old “Sorry Not Sorry” singer and Abedini, people on Twitter were quick to assume that they were a couple. Neither has confirmed or denied anything, but that doesn’t stop Twitter from freaking out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Abedini, a 26-year-old DJ who has worked with celebrities Usher, Kid Cudi and Skrillex, is an intersectional feminist (per her Instagram bio) and runs a charity for women called PWR by KITTENS that raises money for women’s shelters.

Back in 2015, Lovato opened up after rumors swirled that her hit “Cool for the Summer” hinted at same-sex relations. The song includes lyrics like “Just something that we wanna try,” “Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite” and “Even if they judge, f–k it.”

She appeared on the British talk show Alan Carr: Chatty Man, and said of the suggestive lyrics, “I am not confirming and I’m definitely not denying. All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with experimentation at all.”

Carr, who is openly gay, retorted that, “I experimented once and it stuck.”

Lovato’s response: “Hey, I didn’t say that it didn’t stick either. I didn’t say that it didn’t stick.”

Lovato has also opened up about her sexuality to PEOPLE last year, saying that she doesn’t think it needs to have a label.

“[Sexuality is] something I don’t think needs to have a label,” she said. “As humans, it’s just about a connection with someone.”

Tagged:
,

Related Posts