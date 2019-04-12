Demi Lovato Reveals Full Makeover and We Are Loving It

Demi Lovato initially stayed largely under the radar since her overdose last summer, but the star has been making a recent return to social media, this week using the platform to reveal a brand new hairdo for summer.

On Thursday, April 11, the singer shared a before-and-after transformation of her new locks on her Instagram Story, first posting a shot of the back of her head, her extension-free hair almost reaching to the middle of her back and featuring reddish highlights throughout.

Videos by PopCulture.com

She followed that with a snap of herself rocking a sleek black bob, captioning the image the “After.”

Lovato credited Amber Maynard Bolt at Nine Zero One salon in West Hollywood for her transformation, tagging both Bolt and the salon’s accounts in her Story.

The 26-year-old continued to show off her new look in a pair of videos in which she posed for the camera and swished her hair around as well as a selfie captioned, “New hair, who dis?”

While Lovato has largely been keeping to herself and focusing on her recovery after her overdose, she has spoken out on social media a few times, including a recent incident in March after a publication shared a story about the singer with the headline “Demi Lovato Appears To Have Fuller Figure After Working Up A Sweat in LA.”

“I AM MORE THAN MY WEIGHT,” Lovato wrote over the article in her Instagram Story, following that with a series of posts encouraging her fans not to focus on society’s messaging when it comes to their weight.

“Unlike the past, I’m not triggered, I’m not upset that someone wrote a headline about my ‘fuller figure,’” she wrote. “I’m angry that people think it’s okay to write headlines about people’s body shapes. Especially a woman who has been so open about being in recovery from an eating disorder. I’m not upset for myself but for anyone easily influenced by the diet culture.”

The Texas native continued, “Too many people today base their ideal body weight off of what OTHERS tell us we should look like or weigh. Articles like these only contribute to that toxic way of thinking. If you’re reading this: Don’t listen to negative diet culture talk. You are more than a number on a scale. And I am more than a headline about my body shape.”

“Change is made by raising your voice, speaking your truth and spreading love and compassion, not hate,” she added. “Don’t forget to tell yourself how beautiful and worthy you are of a happy and healthy life.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Neilson Barnard