Demi Lovato Fires Back at Fan for Remarks About Her ‘Rotten’ Team

Demi Lovato was not happy with a fan who accused her team of being “rotten,” telling the critic she had “no idea” what she was talking about.

On Thursday, a fan tweeted, “It was completely unfair to fire Dani, she’s one of the few who really cares about demi’s health and has been helping her for 3 years, she’s surrounded by people who care only about her money and she does not see it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the caption shared by the fan of the post, she added how “the demi team is so rotten and [Lovato] does not realize it, needs a total change, mainly from dancers pretending to be friends.” After the tweet was shared on Instagram, it caught Lovato’s attention.

“You have no idea what you’re talking about,” Lovato said, Comments By Celebs noticed. “True friends don’t do interviews about you when you OD.”

The “Dani” the fan is referring is Danielle Martin, whose interview with Radar Online was published on Thursday. Martin, who worked as Lovato’s personal trainer and fitness coach, claimed she was fired for “speaking up for her.”

“Pretty sad. I did nothing but empower her. Nothing bad to say,” Martin said. “The people around her I’m sure were happy to run to her. They told her I was taking the situation and making it all about me. I’d never do that. Not ever. I was standing up for her. That’s all.”

Martin said she was “very” hurt by Lovato’s decision to end their three-year working relationship, but said she still cares “deeply” for her.

“The jobs of people around her are dependent on her issues. I empowered her above those issues,” Martin told Radar. “I was a threat to them. This is how I see it. She told me before that certain people would always try to divide. She didn’t understand it and I saw it clearly. I always told her ‘you’re the boss, period.’”

Another “Dani” in Lovato’s orbit, longtime backup dancer Dani Vitale, was also targeted by fans after Lovato’s near-fatal overdose. Vitale had to come forward with a long Instagram post in which he insisted he did not give the “Sober” singer drugs.

At the end of her message, Vitale told fans to remember they are part of a “community of Lovatics” who love the singer.

“Please remember that when you take out your phones and start typing. Remember that we all love her more than we can ever put into words. Please continue to send her love during her recovery,” she added.

Fans thought Vitale was connected to Lovato’s overdose because the two reportedly hung out together to celebrate Vitale’s birthday before Lovato was found unconscious in her home. However, friends and family said Vitale was not involved and is a “health nut.”

The statements from Lovato’s family and Vitale’s previous statements did not stop fans from accusing Vitale. In August, Vitale posted another statement on Instagram, telling fans she has never used drugs and would never encourage anyone to use them.

Lovato was hospitalized after she was found unconscious at her home on July 24. She went to rehab for three months and is now splitting time between her mother Dianna De La Garza’s home and a sober living facility, PEOPLE reports.

Photo credit: Paul Morigi/Getty Images for March For Our Lives