Demi Lovato Fans Are Loving Her Newly Revealed Tattoo

Demi Lovato is showing off some brand new ink, and fans are loving its bold message. The 26-year-old songstress took to Instagram on Thursday, June 28 to reveal the new tattoo – a tiny inking on the inside of her ring finger that reads “me” in typewriter-esque courier font.

“Me first,” Lovato, who recently announced that she is back in the studio and working on new music, captioned the post, adding the hashtag “I [heart] me.”

The tattoo was permanently inked into her skin by tattoo artist, Winter Stone, who she thanked “for my new forever reminder.”

The tiny, yet bold message was met with a round of applause and support from Lovato’s 72.8 million Instagram followers, many of whom took to the comments section to voice their positive opinions.

“This is really beautiful and meaningful,” one fan wrote. You should always put yourself in the first place because YOU must be the most important person in your life. Love you, keep going girl”

“So simple but with such a beautiful meaning,” another commented, adding a series of heart eye emojis.

“Alexa, play ‘Believe In Me’ by Demi Lovato…….so incredibly proud of you,” a third added. “Glad you are at this healthier happier place in your life we love you!”

“We stan a legend who focuses on themselves before anything else,” commented someone else.

“The self love you have is truly inspiring to so many of your fans!” another fan praised the new ink.

“So simple yet so powerful,” added another. “Love how tattoos can express exactly what we need to say/hear and how it reminds us to be true to ourselves. Love it!!!”

The new ink joins a number of other tattoos that Lovato has gotten in the past few months. In January, she debuted two new tattoos – a dainty, thin-lined rose on her finger to mark six months of sobriety, and a portrait of her late pup Buddy that was inked onto her ankle.

In March, the singer again revealed new ink, this time honoring her late great-grandmother. The “Confident” singer had a black-and-white portrait inked onto the inside of her arm that shows Mimaw smiling at 26 years old, the same age as Lovato, with a curly coif, bold lip and belted dress.

“This is for you Mimaw. You at 26 on my arm while I’m 26, and forever. I love you more,” Lovato wrote of the new tattoo, thanking Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Doctor Woo “for making her come back to life for me.”