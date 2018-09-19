Demi Lovato’s Fans Send Wave of Love After Singer’s Mom Breaks Silence

Demi Lovato’s fans continue sending love to the singer after her mother shed new details on her recent overdose.

Lovato suffered a drug overdose earlier this summer, leading to a harrowing few days when her fate was uncertain. Lovato was hospitalized and for a while, her legions of fans were concerned that she would not pull through. After her mother opened up about the frightening experience in a recent interview with Newsmax TV, Lovato’s fans sent a fresh wave of support to the singer.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Never been so happy to find out Demi is happy and healthy.. it’s heartbreaking the way her mother found out about what happened! Sending my love to you all..💖@DiannaDeLaGarza @ddlovato — Ambër Mathewson🍒 (@MathewsonAmber) September 19, 2018



“Never been so happy to find out Demi is happy and healthy,” one fan wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “It’s heartbreaking the way her mother found out about what happened! Sending my love to you all.”



“I’m frustrated cause I want to hug Demi and I can’t,” added another. “I want to send her all my prayers and strength. I believe in you girl.”

I’m frustrated cause I want to hug demi and I can’t. I want to send her all my prayers and strength. I believe in you girl 💕 @ddlovato @DiannaDeLaGarza — Lovatic 🖤 (@Strxngbydemi1) September 19, 2018



“Hey @ddlovato wyd?” asked a third fan, without mentioning the overdose. “Have a awesome morning and day.” They added the hashtag “one day at a time,” a common mantra in the world of addiction recovery.

Lovato’s fans refer to themselves affectionately as Lovatics, and often measure the actions of the entire fandom as a group. One fan suggested that the unwavering support from her massive following played a part in Lovato’s survival during those terrifying days after the overdose.

“I also believe those million prayers all going up at once saved her – most people don’t survive overdoses… she did,” they stated. “Most people don’t get a chance to be lifted in prayer… she did. What a blessing.”

@ddlovato @DiannaDeLaGarza I also believe those million prayers all going up at once saved her – most people don’t survive overdoses…she did. Most people don’t get a chance to be lifted in prayer… she did. What a blessing 🙏 //t.co/xrJ1I9I9Hr — Misty (@Mistannon90) September 19, 2018

As a matter of fact, more and more programs are emerging to try and help drug users survive overdoses. Major celebrity like the one Lovato suffered have raised interest in treatments like Naloxone, which can reverse an opioid overdose as it is happening. In addition, organizations like the Harm Reduction Coalition are seeking to provide more tools for testing drugs, minimizing risk to users and offering access to recovery for those who are ready.

Lovato’s mother, Dianna de la Garza told reporters in no uncertain terms that her daughter’s recent overdose was one of the worst days of her life.

“It’s still a really difficult thing to talk about,” she said. “I literally start to shake a little bit when I start to remember what happened that day.”

At the end of the ordeal, De la Garza thanked fans for keeping Lovato afloat.

“I just feel like the reason she’s alive today is because of the millions of prayers that went up that day when everybody found out what was happening,” she said. “I don’t think she would be here if it hadn’t been for those prayers and the good doctors and Cedars-Sinai. They were the best. I couldn’t have asked for a better team of people to save her life.”