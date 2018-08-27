Demi Lovato Drug Dealer Reveals New Details of Night She Overdosed, What She Took

Brandon Johnson, the man who allegedly dealt and did drugs with Demi Lovato before her July overdose, has revealed new details about that night.

Johnson, who spoke to TMZ in an interview seen here and described his relationship with Lovato as a “flirty friendship” that grew into a “sexual friendship,” alleged that the “Skyscraper” singer texted him at around 4 o’clock in the morning and appeared to be “a little drunk” when he arrived to her Hollywood Hills home.

The two reportedly hung out for several hours, watching “detective shows” and “freebasing Oxycodone on tin foil.” Johnson claimed that “nothing seemed out of the ordinary” while he was with Lovato, and that when he left at around 7 or 8 in the morning, the 25-year-old was fine and had fallen asleep on her bed.

Just hours later, however, one of Lovato’s assistants found the singer unconscious on her bed and called paramedics, who had to administer the lifesaving drug Narcan to reverse the effects of the overdose and revive her. She was then rushed to the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California, where she remained for more than a week.

It was later reported that the pills, which were after market pills and not pharmaceutical, Lovato had taken had been laced with fentanyl, an opioid used for pain medication that led to the deaths of both Prince and Lil Peep. Johnson claimed that Lovato “100 percent knew what she was taking” and understood that the pills were “much stronger” and was aware of the risks.

“It was unfortunate what happened, but for people to think that there was any misconception on my behalf is absolutely ridiculous. I’m not here to hurt anybody. I care for her very much. She means a lot to me,” Johnson, who was arrested in March on gun and drug charges and then again in June for a DUI and possession of cocaine, said. “It’s just something that happened. It’s unfortunate.

He added that Lovato is “a really good friend. I care for her a lot,” and that he hopes “she comes through this better than when she went into it.”

Lovato, who had revealed in June in her single “Sober” that she had relapsed after six years of sobriety, has since traveled to Chicago to see a psychiatrist who specializes in mental health, sobriety, and overall wellness. It is expected that she will continue to seek treatment in rehab, where she will likely remain for several months, when she is finished in Chicago.