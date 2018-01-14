Demi Lovato Flaunts Curves in Sunlit Poolside Snap

Demi Lovato continues to show off her curves with sexy Instagram photos. On Friday, she shared another sunlit swimsuit photo.

#tellmeyouloveme A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 12, 2018 at 1:26pm PST

“[Tell Me You Love Me],” she captioned the photo.

Lovato tagged rapper Sirah, who also takes photos of artists she works with. Lovato has posted a number of photos Sirah has snapped, with the rapper-photographer sharing them also at their own Instagram page, @SirahShoots.

Lovato and Sirah worked together in 2015 on “Waitin For You,” which appeared on her album Confident. Lovato also contributed to Sirah’s 2017 song “Dead Beat” with Skrillex.

Reflecting 📸@sirahshoots A post shared by Cute Gang (@sirahshoots) on Jan 5, 2018 at 8:58pm PST

Last week, Lovato said one of her goals in 2018 is to let go of her perfectionism. She also shared an un-retouched swimsuit photo.

“So, I’m insecure about my legs in this picture but I’m posting it because I look so happy and this year I’ve decided I’m letting go of my perfectionism and embracing freedom from self criticism,” Lovato wrote on Instagram on Jan. 4. “Learning to love my body the way it is is challenging but life changing. Giving up my eating disorder has been the most challenging journey of my life but I work every day towards solid recovery even if I mess up sometimes. Today I’m feeling strong. You all can do it too. It IS possible. Thank you God for this new chapter in my life.”

Since then, Lovato has continued to share swimsuit photos on Instagram, where she has 64.8 million followers. Unfortunately, for inquiring minds in the know, one of them is not Selena Gomez, who appears to have unfollowed Lovato and several other famous friends last week.

Lovato has been open about her struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, and her bipolar disorder diagnosis. However, she told NPR last fall that she does fear that she is being repetitive in interviews.

“Fortunately my new music isn’t all about my struggles. It has a lot to do with my journey and my life and where I’m at today as a single 25-year-old woman who is living on her own for the first time [and] who has gone through a breakup that was really impactful, who is dating; you know, a bunch of stuff that you can relate to,” Lovato said.

The 25-year-old continued, “There are times when I’m doing interviews and I feel like I sound repetitive. It’s not that I feel obligated or pressured to talk about it or that I get tired about talking about it; I just fear that sometimes people get tired of hearing my story.”

