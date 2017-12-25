Demi Lovato and Charlie Hunnam Meet After Bonding Over Jiu Jitsu

Who knew these two celebs were friends?

Demi Lovato and Charlie Hunnam were spotted grabbing lunch together in West Hollywood Wednesday after bonding during James Corden’s Late Late Show in April over a joint love of jiu jitsu. (Take a look at the pictures here.)

The Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old pop singer and 37-year-old Sons of Anarchy actor met for a casual lunch along with another couple, entering and leaving the restaurant separately.

The “Cool for the Summer” singer rocked a casual chic outfit at lunch, clad in black skinny jeans, a white tee and camel cardigan paired with strappy black heels and a low bun.

Hunnam, meanwhile, kept things low key in a gray shirt, black jeans, black vest and gray cap.

Hunnam is in a relationship with his longterm girlfriend Morgana McNelis since 2005, while Lovato is living the single life after splitting from MMA fighter Guilherme Vasconcelos in May.

It was Lovato’s relationship with Vasconcelos that helped spark her friendship with Hunnam.

When the two appeared on The Late Late Show, Corden played a clip of the songstress taking down her then-beau with a Brazilian jiu jitsu move, to which Hunnam commented, “Good very good, good transition.”

The King Arthur actor shared that he too practices the martial art, which he learned while on set of the medieval movie with director Guy Richie.

Looks like the two kept up the conversation even after cameras stopped rolling!

Photo credit: Getty/JB Lacroix