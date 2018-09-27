Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean Warns Demi Lovato of Post-Rehab Relapse Dangers

Backstreet Boys member AJ McLean recently took an opportunity to warn Demi Lovato of some post-rehab relapse dangers she should be aware of.

TMZ cameras caught up to McLean in West Hollywood and the topic of Lovato’s overdose and subsequent rehab stint came up. When asked if he had any advice for Lovato, McLean suggest that she “go to meetings” and “get a sponsor” because “one more time could be the last time.”

“Surround yourself with good people that aren’t gopnna ‘yes’ you to death,” he also recommended, adding that a “sober companion” might also help.

He also said that he believes Lovato will take her sobriety seriously because she has been able to it in the past. “She’s too talented and too smart to let that take her,” McLean also said.

In addition to his advice, the Backstreet Boy also revealed that he reached out to Lovato previously but wasn’t sure if she got his message, and offered to be available to her in the future if she ever needs someone to “talk about recovery” with.

Lovato’s overdose took place in July, and ended with her staying in the hospital for a week and then checking into rehab immediately after leaving. After some time, she finally addressed the situation publicly by posting a statement to her social media pages.

“I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction,” Lovato said in the statement that was first shared to her Instagram page. “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.”

“I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time,” she went on to say. “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you.”

“I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery,” the now-26-year-old singer’s message concluded. “The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side. I will keep fighting.”

In addition to getting sober again, Lovato is also selling her Hollywood Hills home where her overdose occurred, and even recently lowered the asking price.