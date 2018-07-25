Ariana Grande, Ellen DeGeneres and More Send Love to Demi Lovato After Her Reported Overdose

Ariana Grande and Ellen DeGeneres are among the many celebrities sending well wishes to Demi Lovato after she was reportedly rushed to the hospital following an overdose.

Shortly after the news of the singer’s hospitalization broke Tuesday, Grande tweeted her support to the 25-year-old star writing, “I love u @ddlovato.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

i love u @ddlovato — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) July 24, 2018

Ellen DeGeneres expressed her love for Lovato, writing, “I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family.”

I love @DDLovato so much. It breaks my heart that she is going through this. She is a light in this world, and I am sending my love to her and her family. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 24, 2018

Country star Brad Paisley, who collaborated with Lovato on the 2016 single

“Without a Fight,” also tweeted.

“My friend [Demi Lovato] is one of the kindest, most talented people I’ve ever met. Praying for her right now, addiction is a terrifying disease. There is no one more honest or brave than this woman,” he wrote.

The hashtags #PrayForDemi and #StayStrongDemi quickly became trending topics on social media following the news, PEOPLE reports.

Lovato promoted her appearance on Wednesday’s episode of Fox’s Beat Shazam hours before being hospitalized for an overdose.

TMZ first reported that Lovato was “rushed” to the hospital before noon on Tuesday. The alleged overdose occurred at her home located in the Hollywood Hills area of Los Angeles.

Details on her condition are not yet known, but she is reportedly receiving treatment.

Other celebrities who tweeted their well-wishes included Lily Allen, band Dan + Shay, and Camp Rock costar Alyson Stoner.

Heartbroken to hear what our friend @ddlovato is going through right now. Sending all the love and positive vibes to her and her family. 💔 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) July 24, 2018

Poor beautiful spirit @ddlovato I hope she’s ok, and that she makes a full recovery soon. — LILY ALLEN (@lilyallen) July 24, 2018

Praying that Demi Lovato recover from the apparent heroin overdose that @TMZ is reporting 🙏🏼 — Blair Imani (@BlairImani) July 24, 2018

only love and support, save the rest 🌍. ❤️ @ddlovato — Alyson Stoner (@AlysonStoner) July 24, 2018

Lovato recently made headlines after releasing single, “Sober,” where she admitted to relapsing after six years of sobriety.

TMZ added that the singer had been “struggling” in the time leading up to her upcoming tour. Her next concert was slated to be at Atlantic City Beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on Thursday night.

Lovato was last seen in public on Sunday at the California Mid-State Fair alongside friend and fellow musician Iggy Azalea, Entertainment Tonight reports. Azalea recently made headlines when she vocalized her support for Lovato’s honesty on “Sober.”

The Grammy-nominated artist has been open about her battles with addiction, mental illness and eating disorders for years. In 2010, she entered treatment, where she was treated for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm and addiction. She relapsed after she left the treatment center, then entered a sober living facility for a year.

The singer performed the song in Lisbon, Portugal at the end of June as part of her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour. She later shared the video from the show of her struggling to hold back tears as she sang the heartbreaking lyrics.

“Tonight I took the stage, a new person with a new life,” she captioned an Instagram post. “Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. It will never be forgotten.”