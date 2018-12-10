Demi Lovato All Smiles While on Dinner Date With New Boyfriend Following Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is getting cozy with a new man in her life!

According to photos published by E! News, Lovato and her sober companion, designer Henry Levy, were kissing on the lips outside Nobu sushi restaurant in Malibu, a month after they were first spotted hanging out together in her first public appearance in Los Angeles following her rehab stint.

The two haven’t commented on the status of their relationship, but a source previously told E! News that they were not dating and Levy has been helping Lovato through her recovery and acting as her “sober companion.”

“Demi wants to be around people who are like-minded and Henry is good energy for her,” the insider said. “They spend a huge amount of time together but Demi is not focused on dating. Demi is very focused on her health.”

Lovato and Levy were first pictured together outside a sushi restaurant in Beverly Hills in November, after Lovato finished three months of treatment in a rehabilitation center following a reported drug overdose in July. A source said Lovato has been spending time at Levy’s home, her mother’s and a sober living facility.

“She is taking it slowly and getting back to life one day at a time,” the second source added. “She’s not rushing to figure out where she’s going to live permanently.”

Lovato likely spends the bulk of her time at those three places, as she has put her home up for rent after it failed to sell when she put it on the market. The house was originally listed in September for $9.4 million but still didn’t sell even after the price was slashed to just under $9 million. Lovato reportedly doesn’t want to return to her home, as it was where she overdosed, and she doesn’t want to revisit the traumatic incident, sources said.

The 5,500-square foot property features many amenities, including a grill, pool, gazebo, walk-in closets, sitting room, bar, media room and sky lounge terrace in addition to four bedrooms, six bathrooms and an upper club level.

Even though it did not sell, a number of famous celebrities reportedly viewed the property, including Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin.