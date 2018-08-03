Demi Lovato Reportedly Agrees to Rehab Following Apparent Overdose

Demi Lovato is reportedly willing to go to rehab, with plans already in place for after she is released from the hospital.

The “Confident” singer has been in the hospital for 9 days following an apparent drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home.

Sources close to the singer told TMZ that Demi’s family brought up the subject of rehabilitation — which they reportedly delayed as she recovered from the incident.

Demi was reportedly very sick from complications of the overdose and the family did not want to upset her with the subject until she was more stable.

Though the former Disney star is still at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, one source told the outlet, “She’s getting out any day now.” The outlet reports Lovato will head straight to the rehab facility after she’s discharged.

The report comes as TMZ wrote Wednesday that many members of Lovato’s team had said they would quit if Lovato did not choose to seek treatment for her problems with addiction following the incident.

“She could die if she doesn’t, and that’s not going to be on my watch that we did nothing,” a source said at the time.

Lovato was rushed to the hospital Tuesday, July 24 just before noon after her assistant found her unconscious at her Hollywood Hills home. Reports surfaced after the incident saying Lovato had to be revived on the scene using Narcan, an emergency medication used to reverse the effects of opioids.

A week later, the singer is still hospitalized facing complications from the incident, but is expected to recover fully and be released sometime this week.

“Demi wasn’t doing well over the weekend,” a source said earlier this week. “She came down with a fever and showed signs of an infection. She is currently being treated for issues that are very common after a drug overdose. She will need to stay in the hospital for a few more days, but is expected to make a full recovery.”

This would not be the first time that Lovato has entered rehab. In 2010, the singer entered a rehab facility outside of Chicago seeking treatment for bipolar disorder, bulimia, self-harm, and addiction following an incident while she was on tour with the Jonas Brothers. After she relapsed following her release, she entered a sober living facility, where she remained for several months.

In March, the 25-year-old celebrated six years of sobriety, however in June, she revealed in her latest single “Sober” that she had relapsed.

Hoping for a quick and easy road to recovery!