Demi Lovato Is Absolutely Gorgeous in These Throwback Swimsuit Photos

If you follow Demi Lovato on Instagram, you would know that the singer is fond of posting some seriously stunning snaps. Back in May, she posted a slew of photos of herself rocking a red bathing suit. The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer even noted in her caption that the gorgeous photos were taken by herself thanks to a particular feature on her phone.

In her caption, Lovato related that she learned how to use the self-timer feature in order to capture her selfies. She got to put her new skill to use as she posed in a crimson swimsuit for a couple of seriously stylish and beautiful snaps. The "Cool for the Summer" singer's post garnered plenty of reactions from fans and friends alike. Model Ashley Graham even commented on the post to write, "my girl is straight fire," and she's definitely not wrong.

This isn't the first time that Lovato has chosen to go a makeup-free route on Instagram. In September 2019, the singer took things a step further by posting a completely unedited photo of herself wearing a bikini. At the time, she noted that she wanted to post the photo because she wants the new chapter in her life to be an authentic one.

"This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me," she explained. "This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day." As she continued on in her caption, she hoped that by posting the snap that she can inspire others to be authentically themselves, as well.

"Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me," Lovato continued. "And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too."