Dean McDermott Reveals He Performed Oral Sex on His Male Friend at Age 10

Dean McDermott is not shying away from any story from his childhood.

Tori Spelling’s husband shared a shocking anecdote about performing oral sex on his male friend when he was just 10 years old during a conversation with comedian Jay Mohr on the Monday, June 24 episode of the Daddy Issues podcast.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We both blew our friend when we were younger,” said during the episode of the podcast, which he co-hosts with Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris. “I found this out after seeing Jay’s set at The Dime.”

After Mohr pointed out that he was 10 years old at the time, McDermott said he was the same age when he had “an encounter with his best friend,” Us Weekly first reported.

McDermott added that having the same experience in his youth gave him the courage to reach out to Mohr after his comedy set.

The anecdote is the latest shocker the former Chopped Canada host has delivered on his new podcast, which he started earlier this month.

He made headlines earlier this week when he admitted that his son, Jack, walked in on him and Spelling having sex.

“When T and I first got together, I had Jack every other weekend,” the Slasher star explained of his now 20-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace.

“He couldn’t sleep one night and — we were making a lot of noise — and … I just happened to be looking that way, towards the door,” he said to his co-hosts as well as Monday’s guest host Jay Mohr. “I saw the doorknob turn — I didn’t hear it, I saw it turn — and I was like, ‘Oh s—,’ and then a crack of light.”

He added he was able to think on his feet and make up an excuse for all the ruckus coming from the bedroom.

“I jumped off and sat on the edge of the bed,” he recalled. “He said, ‘Dad, is everything OK?’ and I said, ‘Yeah, I just got a migraine.’”

McDermott and Spelling, who tied the knot in 2006, share five kids of their own: Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 7, Finn, 6, and Beau, 2. He also opened up recently about the couple’s active sex life.

“It never stops,” McDermott said on Monday’s episode. “She’s sexy as hell. I look at her, and she just oozes sexuality.”

As McDermott gets his podcast up and running, Spelling is busy in Vancouver filming for the upcoming series, BH90210, set to premiere Wednesday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.