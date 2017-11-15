Dean McDermott Blasts Ex-Wife Mary Joe Over Claims of Unpaid Child Support

Dean McDermott has fired back at his ex-wife, over claims she’s made that he’s a “deadbeat dad” who owes her up to $100,000 in child support and alimony.

“I have taken this for years and this is the first time I’ve talked to anybody but I’ve had it,” the 50-year-old actor said. “This is a woman who is trying to exact revenge. She’s constantly in the press, calling me a deadbeat dad and saying these charges are for delinquent child support. They are not.”

In October, McDermott’s ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, filed court documents citing he was in contempt over a failure to make his monthly $1,500 alimony payments.

McDermott is now seeking to clarify the accusations against him and explain the situation form his point of view, according to the Daily Mail.

“I do not deny that I owe her money. I have tried countless times to work things out with her. She knows I’m an actor, she knew that when she married me all those years ago. The business is up and down. I’m not making a ton of money right now,” McDermott said.

“I got behind on it but I will pay. I told her upfront I was having a hard time financially. I reached out to Mary Jo to discuss it and work it out. Instead of being a normal human being and working it out with me, she went to the courts and put me on notice,” he added.

The actor also pointed a finger at the “interest” that he incurs for late payments and expressed that the growing number has made it difficult for him to keep up with making payments in the required amount on time.

Lastly, McDermott said, “I’m not the guy who is portrayed in the press. I’m a good guy, a great actor, a great dad and a great husband. I’m just a good guy trying to make it in Hollywood. I’m tired of being the whipping boy and for her to get away with this. It’s been almost 13 years, can we move on?”