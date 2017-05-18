‘Deadliest Catch’ Star Sig Hansen Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting Uber Driver

Another Deadliest Catch star has gotten into trouble with the law. According to TMZ, captain Sig Hansen is facing charges of assault and property destruction after a spat with an Uber driver.

Hansen reportedly got into it with the driver early Thursday morning in the Seattle area. According to the police report, the app canceled his ride, even though Sig was already in the car with his family. The Hansens say they offered to pay the driver $100 to complete the trip, but he refused, saying it was against Uber policy.

Hansen then got mad and allegedly spit on the driver’s head and the back of the driver’s seat, then got out of the car and kicked it. The driver left and called cops. When officers arrived they seen several drops of fresh-looking spit on the back of the driver’s headrest and a dent in the car.

When police went to Hansen’s home they noticed the Deadliest Catch star was “obviously intoxicated,” and told them that he was celebrating Norwegian Independence Day. Cops say Sig initially denied any wrongdoing, and tried to walk back inside his home.

Officers stopped him, and put him in cuffs. Sig offered to pay any damage to the car’s driver, but denied spitting. He was booked into King County Jail, and will be released on $2,000 bail.

Aside from going to jail, Sig is also in the dog house with Uber. The car service told TMZ, “Violence will not be tolerated on the Uber app. We have been in contact with our driver partner, and the rider no longer has access to the app.”

