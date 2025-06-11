Daytime TV Host Undergoes Surgery to Remove Ovaries and Fallopian Tubes

Television host Lorraine Kelly had surgery last month to remove her ovaries and fallopian tubes.

She said on Instagram that the procedure was “purely preventative,” and told her fans that she was “totally fine.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Scottish TV host, best known for her ITV program Lorraine, had a salpingo-oophorectomy done after she suffered a burst cyst during a vacation to India in January.

She appeared on Good Morning Britain late last month prior to her return to her own show, where she said she was “all good” and the only “frustrating” part of her post-surgery recovery is that she can’t pick up her infant granddaughter. She then shared more details on her reasoning behind the procedure.

“I got a scan and found out that on the other cyst, there was something suspicious. To be safe, and to prevent anything awful happening, [surgeons] whipped it out,” she said. “I had keyhole surgery; I’ve got three new holes to whip out the ovaries and the fallopian tubes. Nothing sinister, it’s all good!”

In another Instagram post last month, she thanked her gynecologist for his help.

“I had my check up l today and the fabulous @ahmed_raafat_gynaecologist_ says I can go back to work on Monday – as long as I take it easy,” she wrote. “Huge thanks to Mr Rafaat and his top team who’ve chosen to work here and help us – from countries like Croatia, Nepal and all over Europe, Africa and the Caribbean – what on earth would we do without you.”