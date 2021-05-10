Dax Shepard Shares NSFW Photo of Wife Kristen Bell for Mother's Day

✖

Several celebrities took to Instagram to wish their mother's and wives a happy Mother's Day, but none quite like Dax Shepard. The actor and his wife, Kristen Bell, are known for being quite candid with their audience, but the former Punk'd star took it to a new level. Over the weekend, Shepard shared a photo of The Good Place actress of her in her birthday suit doing a yoga pose and fans found it hilarious.

With an endearing caption, the 46 year old gushed over his wife with a comedic twist. "Mom'ing has changed since I was a kid...and I'm here for it. Look at this specimen: kind, patient, nurturing, hilarious, Uber talented, generous, hard AND soft. My girls and I hit the MegaMom Lottery in spectacular fashion. We are so grateful and so in love with you," he wrote. In the photo, Bell is doing a yoga pose with nothing but some tube socks on; however, he did cover her lower body with a red square to cover her butt.

Bell and Shepard have both gushed over each other over the years on special occasions, whether it be for a holiday or an accomplishment in Shepard's sobriety journey. For his birthday in January, Bell took to social media to announce that it's her favorite day of the year because she gets to celebrate her "favorite human." "It's my favorite day of the year! When I get to celebrate the birth of my favorite human on earth, and spoil him till he rots! The one who's commitment to growth is astounding, who's honesty is admirable, and who makes me laugh more than anyone. I love u so dearly," she captioned in the sweet post.

The couple share two daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 6, but recently added a new member to their family. They announced in March that they rescued a dog named Whiskey, and while he's happy to have a place, he had quite the journey getting there. "Before he was rescued he got in a fight with a truck and lost (a leg) but who needs four legs anyway?" she captioned in a post. "He and dog Brother Frank share my lap (see photo evidence), the girls adore him and Dad lovingly tolerates him. No more truck stops for you, buddy. Welcome home." Fans immediately flooded the comment section with their love and support for Whiskey.