Police Investigate Burglary at David Spade’s House

Another high profile burglary has struck Hollywood.

Actor and comedian David Spade‘s Beverly Hills home is allegedly the scene of a burglary. Police confirmed to E! News that they are investigating an alleged crime after it was reported that thieves made off with multiple valuable items.

According to TMZ, who first broke news of the break-in, criminals got a hold of cash and jewelry, including a wedding band belonging to Spade’s mother.

Spade is not the only celeb to be targeted by burglars in recent weeks. Shameless star Emmy Rossum, comedian Kevin Hart, singer Alanis Morissette and rapper Nicki Minaj have all fallen victim to similar crimes.

Spade is currently filming a Netflix series, Love. He was not home at the time of the break-in. His team has yet to release a statement.