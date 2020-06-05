David Spade Shares Throwback Photo With Sister-in-Law Kate Spade on 2nd Anniversary of Her Death

David Spade posted a throwback photo of the actor and his sister-in-law Kate Spade two years after her death. In the Instagram photo, he shared an image of the two on a golf course both seemingly engaging in a happy conversation. "People are going thru a lot out there. Keep an eye on each other. We miss you Katy [three heart emojis]," he captioned the photo.

Kate Spade was a famous fashion designer who died by suicide in early June 2018. She was found in her New York apartment and was just 55 years old. Kate reportedly hanged herself with a scarf in her Park Avenue home and was found at 10:26 a.m. in the morning.

One year after her passing, her family opened up about how they were still grieving her tragic death. Her niece and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star, Rachel Brosnahan, told PEOPLE, "I think my family and I, as you can expect, are still grieving very deeply. We miss her very much and it's been a tough year but it's been really wonderful to have the support or Kate Spade as a company and work with Frances Valentine to help keep her spirit and her work alive." Kate created a legacy within the fashion industry and Brosnahan said she wanted to continue that in her name when she was honored the new face of Kate's luxury footwear and handbags collection. "In the wake of Katy's passing, my family and I were so overwhelmed and encouraged by the love and support we received from those who were touched by Katy's work, many of whom were strangers from around the world," she said. "When you lose someone you love, you search for boundless ways to keep their memory alive. This felt like a way to do that through her beautiful creations and an opportunity to share them with all of those who her work meant so much to."

After Kate's death, her original brand made strides to provide help for those who are needing to seek aid who have been battling with emotional health. "The Kate Spade New York Foundation announced it is donating $200,000 to The Jed Foundation (JED), which works to protect emotional health and prevent suicide in teens and young adults by partnering with schools and colleges to improve education and awareness programs," the brand said in a statement.