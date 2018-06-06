David Spade Shares Kate Spade Throwback on Twitter: ‘I Love This Pic of Her’

Kate Spade’s brother-in-law David Spade shared a throwback photo of sister-in-law Kate Spade on Twitter, honoring the fashion designer after her death Tuesday. The actor posted a photo of Kate attending a signing for his book in 2015.

“Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how f— funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on,” he wrote on the tweet honoring his family member.

David also shared an Instagram snap, honoring Kate with a “fuzzy” holiday photo.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos,” David captioned the photo. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

He added, “I still can’t believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

The fashion icon was found dead of an apparent suicide at the age of 55 in her Manhattan apartment Tuesday morning, according to police.

She is survived by husband Andy, who is David’s brother, and 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix Spade. Kate Spade is also the aunt of Marvelous Mrs. Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan.

“We are all devastated by today’s tragedy,” Kate’s family said in a statement. “We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time.”

Kate is believed to have left a suicide note before her death, allegedly addressed to her daughter. Reports say that Kate allegedly lets Frances know that the suicide had nothing to do with her in any way.

“At this point, there was a note left. The contents of that note, as well as the physical state of the apartment and the comments of the witness, lend to the credibility that it is an apparent suicide,” NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea said in a press conference on Tuesday.

Kate Spade New York also released a statement, expressing its condolences to its founder’s family. Kate sold the brand in 2006.

“Kate Spade, the visionary founder of our brand, has passed,” the statement read. “Our thoughts are with her family at this incredibly heartbreaking time. We honor all the beauty she brought into this world.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).