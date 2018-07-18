David Spade Reflects on Kate Spade: ‘She Really Made an Impact’

David Spade opened up about the death of his sister-in-law, Kate Spade, after the 55-year-old died by suicide last month. While appearing on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning America promoting his new audio book and upcoming movie, Spade spoke highly of the fashion designer.

When Robin Roberts asked how the family is handling the loss, Spade responded, “As good as we can. It’s been very tough, obviously. It is very sweet that everyone came out of the woodwork, that she really made an impact.”

Spade, whose brother Andy was married to and shared a 13-year-old daughter with Kate, went on to remember how people dressed to the nines when they knew they’d be spending time with her.

“It’s funny because every girl I was with or anyone around, anyone that knew they would see Katy, would dress differently,” he recalled. “They would bring their A-game. It was very sweet. They would be like, ‘Is Katy coming? Are Andy and Katy going to be there?’ And if they were, it was a whole new wardrobe.”

Spade added that when Kate knew others were going the extra mile as far as their wardrobes went for her, she would make sure to compliment them. “When I’d say, ‘You don’t dress up for me,’ they’d go, ‘Yeah, that’s her and you’re you.’”

“She was such a beautiful, lovely, great spirit that will obviously be missed.” he said. “I’ll start bawling.”

After the designer’s death, the actor and comedian donated $100,000 to the National Alliance on Mental Illness. He also dedicated several social media posts and photos to her memory, sharing kind words about the businesswoman and mother.

Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty. I dont think everyone knew how fucking funny she was… Its a rough world out there people. Try to hang on pic.twitter.com/2kRPvGvj8w — David Spade (@DavidSpade) June 6, 2018

In one post, Spade shared a photo of Kate smiling as he signed a copy of his book for her. “Katy at my book signing. I love this pic of her. So pretty,” he wrote. “I don’t think everyone knew how f—ing funny she was…. It’s a rough world out there people. Try to hang on.”

He also shared a “fuzzy” Instagram snapshot of the two of them during the holidays.

“Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos,” Spade captioned the photo. “We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard.”

He added again, “I still can’t believe it. Its a rough world out there people, try to hang on.”

Kate was found dead of an apparent suicide in her Park Avenue apartment in New York City on June 5, according to police. She is survived by husband Andy Spade and their 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade.