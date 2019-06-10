David Ortiz, Former Boston Red Sox Star, Reportedly Hospitalized After Being Shot

Former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz was reportedly rushed to the hospital in the Dominican Republic after being shot in an attempted robbery. The MLB all-star was allegedly shot during a burglary attempt at an amusement center and was initially believed to have been shot in the leg according to a quote from his father shared by ESPN reporter Marly Rivera on Twitter. Follow up reports from CDN 37 indicate that Ortiz may have been shot in the back, with the bullet exiting his stomach, with ESPN confirming this report.

“They called me to tell me that David is injured and that they took him to a medical center, but they did not tell me how he is or exactly where he was transferred,” Ortiz’s father Leo told ESPN. “At the moment, everything is confusing. I’m trying to find out where they took my son.”

The status of the former slugger according to Rivera is that Ortiz is currently being treated at a local hospital after being rushed from the scene.

“I just spoke to Dionisio Soldevila who is at the clinic where David Ortiz is currently being treated,” Rivera wrote. “Dionisio said me that the attending doctor told him that David was shot in the lower back and the bullet went through and through; he’s currently in surgery.”

Ortiz, possibly best known as Big Papi, was a fixture in the MLB for 20 seasons and was a standout for the Boston Red Sox for the majority of his career. He helped lead the team to three World Series titles during his tenure, including their miraculous win in 2004 that broke the famous “Curse of the Bambino.” The 43-year-old retired in 2016.

Fans of the Red Sox star and some of his MLB rivals quickly offered prayers and well wishes for the star, hoping for the best.

“Dont get how you can attempt to hurt one of the [ambassadors] of dominican republic. A true role model .. [shake my head]..” one fan wrote.

“Prayers go out to David Ortiz!” A self-proclaimed New York Yankees fan added. “As much as that man upset me when he had big hit after big hit against the Yankees, I would never wish anything bad like this happening to him! I pray for his full recovery!”

“I’m sick to my stomach. David Ortiz has to be okay,” writer Jared Carrabis wrote on twitter after the news broke.

Speculation quickly followed the initial breaking news. Apart from the condition of the MLB all-star, the suspect apprehended for the shooting was reportedly beaten by those present at the scene before authorities took them into custody.