‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ Alum David Henrie Arrested for Loaded Gun at LA Airport

Former Wizards of Waverly Place actor David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for trying to board his plane with a loaded gun, according to a report by TMZ.

The child star was taken into custody on Monday morning after a routine TSA screening went bad. Law enforcement sources said that agents found a loaded Smith & Wesson pistol in Henrie’s bag. He was reportedly detained immediately, and removed from the airport for questioning at a nearby police station.

Henrie was carrying the M&p Shield 9mm — a small firearm prized for its portability and stealth. On their website, Smith & Wesson brags that the weapon is “easy to conceal.”

Henrie, 29 years old, is perhaps best known for playing the comically nervous older brother on Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012. In that time, he worked closely with Selena Gomez, the break-out star of the series. Since then he has had roles on How I Met Your Mother and Arrested Development, among others.

Recently, Henrie has shown more interest in movies, taking a role in Grown Ups 2, Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, and others. He is set to play a young Ronald Reagan in an upcoming bio-pic of the late president, which is currently in pre-production. He is also directing an upcoming indie film titled This is the Year.

At this time, Henrie is still in law enforcement custody. His representatives have not issued a public statement on his arrest, nor have any of his co-stars or associates.

Henrie has not kept his enthusiasm for firearms a secret. He posts about weapons often on social media, including last week, when he and his wife made a video revealing the gender of their forthcoming baby.

“ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL ITS A GIRL,” Henrie wrote. “I’m a Poppa!!!!!!! Im so overwhelmed with joy I had to share this with you guys. I’m already singing ‘I Loved Her First.’

“That reminds me. Where’s my shotgun?” the actor continued. “I don’t have a shotgun. Someone get me a shotgun! I can’t wait to sit her down on a couch and tell her a 9 season story of How I Met Your Mother.”

Cahill is the former winner of the Miss Delaware pageant. She and Henrie became engaged in 2016. They married on April 21, 2017. The couple is active on social media, where they post a mix of personal and professional news. Henrie does not shy away from his Disney past, posing for photos with young fans from time to time.