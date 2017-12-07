David Cassidy’s Remains Cremated, According to Death Certificate

David Cassidy’s body has been cremated, according to his death certificate.

The official document details that the Partridge Family actor was cremated in Hollywood, Florida, shortly after his Nov. 21 death, The Blast reports.

While the official cause of death has been blacked out, Cassidy’s family says he died from complications with liver failure.

Cassidy’s family also said that they will be hosting a private memorial for the former teenage heartthrob after the holidays in lieu of a burial, with a possibility for a public memorial early next year.

On Thursday, it was reported that Cassidy cut out his daughter from his will, but not his son. The document reads: “All references in this Trust to my ‘child or children’ are to BEAU DEVIN CASSIDY and such references shall not include KATHERINE EVELYN CASSIDY nor any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy. It is my specific intent not to provide any benefits hereunder to Katherine Evelyn Cassidy and/or any descendant of Katherine Evelyn Cassidy.”

David and Katie Cassidy had a complicated relationship. Growing up, Katie spent most of her time with her mother, former model Sherry Williams. Cassidy has said on multiple occasions that he “didn’t raise” Katie.

“I’ve never had a relationship with her,” he said of the Arrow star back in February. “I wasn’t her father. I was her biological father but I didn’t raise her. She has a completely different life.”

Cassidy revealed earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

He told PEOPLE magazine that his late mother, actress Evelyn Ward, also struggled with the disease until her death at age 89 in December 2012. His grandfather also had dementia.

“I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming,” Cassidy told PEOPLE at the time. He said of his mother’s struggles, “In the end, the only way I knew she recognized me is with one single tear that would drop from her eye every time I walked into the room. … I feared I would end up that way.”

Many fans were irked when Dr. Phil re-aired an interview with Cassidy a week after his death in which he discussed his dementia diagnosis and battle with alcoholism.

Cassidy died on Nov. 21 at the age of 67. He was rushed to the hospital, where he stayed for a few days and eventually passed after being taken off life support.

“On behalf of the entire Cassidy family, it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy,” his family told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long. Thank you for the abundance and support you have shown him these many years.”

