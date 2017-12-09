David Cassidy’s Estate Sued Over Six-Figure Unpaid Bill

David Cassidy’s estate could face a huge cut this month.

Rodier & Rodier, a law firm that represented Cassidy years ago, is suing the estate of the deceased star for $102,000 — over two thirds of its estimated total worth. In his will, Cassidy left all of his belongings to his son, Beau, who may now see a significant loss in his inheritance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Blast, Rodier & Rodier first sued Cassidy in 2013. The law firm was attempting to collect legal fees for various cases they worked on for five years, totalling $134,221.50. At the time, Cassidy was able to pay $31,387.50, leaving a balance of $102,834 due.

In 2015, Cassidy filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Rodier & Rodier was listed as a creditor on that case, which was later dismissed. The debt was never discharged.

The law firm was preparing to begin their lawsuit all over again earlier this year. They filed documents in a Florida court on Oct. 3, and a hearing was set for Dec. 20. Unfortunately, Cassidy passed away on Nov. 21, leaving the executors of his will to sort out any financial entanglements.

Rodier & Rodier has already filed new documents to show Cassidy’s estate as the official defendant in their case. Otherwise, the lawsuit remains unchanged. They intend to sue for $102,000 in unpaid legal fees. Cassidy’s will estimates that his assets add up to about $150,000 in total value.

Cassidy’s estate has been in the news a lot lately, as he pointedly left everything to his son Beau, and completely cut out his daughter, Katie. The Partridge Family star had been suffering from dementia in his later years, and couldn’t seem to decide what kind of relationship he had with his daughter.