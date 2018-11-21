David Arquette Hospitalized After ‘Wrestling Death Match’ Leads to ‘Violent’ Injuries

David Arquette has been hospitalized after he suffered “violent injuries” sustained in a “wrestling death match.”

The actor, 47, was rushed to the hospital on Friday following his involvement in in a wrestling match against Nick Gage that left him bruised and bloody. On Monday, he released a statement via his Twitter account addressing his injuries and hospitalization.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Over the weekend, the Never Been Kissed actor shared a photo of some of his injuries, including scrapes one of his tattoos.

“As some of you might have seen, last week I was injured in a wrestling death match,” Arquette wrote. “I wanted to make sure to address the photos and videos that have surfaced from the event, as this is not the type of wrestling you watch on TV.”

“I knew it was violent and potentially bloody, but I truly did not know the extent of what I was participating in. However, I take responsibility for putting myself in that situation,” he continued. “The main reason I got injured was because of my lack of experience – don’t try this at home.”

He went on to explain that he had been training for the last six months and had even competed in “indie matches around the country” as preparation. While he said that wrestling was one of his passions, he added that “this is not traditional wrestling.”

“I also want to apologize to the professional wrestling world for any negative attention this might have brought forth over the weekend, and I have zero plans to be involved in a match like this again,” he continued.

“I want to thank all of my fans, friends, and family for their love and support over the last few days. I am looking forward to getting back into the ring, under much different circumstances — in the near future,” he wrote. “However my priority and full-time dedication will always be to acting and producing, and I look forward to sharing some of my exciting new projects in 2019. With love, David Arquette.”

The Scream actor had stepped in as a last minute replacement for wrestler Joey Ryan. During the match, light tubes were brought out, and at one point, as Gage slipped, he appeared to hit Arquette’s neck.

Arquette’s wife, Christina McLarty, also assured fans while speaking to The Blast that the actor would be alright, explaining that the main reasoning for his hospitalization was neck pain he had been experiencing as a result of the match. She also said that Arquette is set to be discharged from the hospital in time for Thanksgiving.