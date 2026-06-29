Daveigh Chase Update: Cause of Death Revealed for Former Child Star

The cause of death for former child actress Daveigh Chase has been officially determined.

According to records obtained by Us Weekly from the Los Angeles medical examiner records, Chase died from acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). The report also listed chronic poly substance use as another significant condition.

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Her manner of death was ruled natural.

Chase died at a Los Angeles hospital on June 16. She was 35.

The actress was best known for Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch and Chihiro Ogino in the English-language version of Spirited Away. She was starred as Samara Mogan in The Ring and appeared in the TV show Big Love.

Shortly after her death, Chase’s boyfriend, Roy Hernandez, confirmed to TMZ that she had died on June 16. He said she had been battling meningitis and a bloodstream infection that led to sepsis.

Before Chase’s death, Hernandez launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking financial assistance and shared details about her health struggles.

“Daveigh Chase, my girlfriend, has always been a light in my life. Many people know her as a talented childhood actor from ‘Lilo & Stitch,’ ‘Spirited Away,’ and ‘Donnie Darko.’ But behind the scenes, she’s faced more than her share of hardship,” Hernandez wrote.

He continued, “After a difficult childhood and a painful falling out with her family, Daveigh was bullied and struggled to find safety and happiness in downtown LA. When we met, I promised to protect her and give her the love and comfort she deserved. Together, we found moments of happiness and hope.”

However, the fundraiser has since become the subject of a dispute.

In a statement to Deadline, Chase’s former manager and longtime friend, John Ryan, urged people not to donate to the campaign, saying the actress’ estate could cover funeral expenses.

“Daveigh’s estate has plenty of means to pay for the cremation,” Ryan told the outlet.

Ryan also said he had been in contact with Chase’s family, including her father, John Schwallier, who he identified as her next of kin.

“John is next of kin and never signed any paperwork over to this so called boyfriend,” Ryan said.

“That GoFundMe is not going toward ANY expenses for Daveigh,” Ryan said. “Myself her father, her uncle and all of us close friends who knew her for decades are encouraging people not to donate to this page.”