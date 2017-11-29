Actress From ‘The Ring’ Arrested for Riding in Stolen Car

Daveigh Chase, the actress who terrified moviegoers as Samara Morgan in The Ring, has been arrested in Los Angeles for riding in a car that was reported stolen, TMZ reports.

The 27-year-old former child star who also had a recurring role in HBO’s series Big Love and voiced the character of Lilo in Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, was taken into custody after she was found in a BMW police pulled over on Tuesday.

Even though Chase wasn’t driving, the 27-year-old actress was booked for the felony crime of driving in a car without owner’s consent.

An investigation is underway to determine who stole the BMW, and as of Tuesday afternoon Chase was being held in jail on $25,000 bond.

This isn’t Chase’s first run-in with the law. In February, she was arrested by LAPD detectives after allegedly leaving a dying man outside a hospital. Police ran her name and found an outstanding warrant for an unrelated misdemeanor traffic violation which led to her arrest.

Chase had allegedly been spending time with the man earlier in the day, but was not a suspect in his death, which appeared to occurred from an overdose.

Her performance as the ghostly Samara Morgan in The Ring won the award for “Best Villain” at the 2003 MTV Movie Awards.

Her breakout role was as Sarah Darko, the younger sister of Donnie Darko in the 2001 teen horror movie Donnie Darko. She reprised the role in the 2009 sequel S. Darko.