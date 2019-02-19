Dave Chappelle Hand Delivers Tickets to Fans After Craigslist Scam

Dave Chappelle brought tickets to a couple of fans in person last week after they were tricked by a Craigslist scam.

Deidra and Eddie Dickens are huge fans of Chappelle and his work over the years. They bought tickets to go see the comedian in Charlotte, North Carolina on Valentine’s Day, but they turned out to be fake as part of a scam. According to a report by CBS News, Chappelle went out of his way to make it right.

Deidra had bought the secondhand tickets specifically to make sure that her husband, who is in a wheelchair, would have an accessible place to sit at the end of a row. They were devastated when the realized that the tickets were fake, not least of all because they had spent $500 on them. She told local CBS affiliate WBTV that the seller had simply cut off contact with her.

“[They] have no empathy or goodness, or I don’t know, maybe no soul,” she remarked.

The news outlet helped Chappelle track down the Dickens family. In spite of their lost tickets, they were having dinner near the venue with friends. Chappelle dropped by the restaurant, strolling over to their table and handing a set of authentic tickets to the group.

“Always get your tickets from reliable sources,” the comedian said.

The news outlet captured the couple’s happy surprise at seeing Chappelle so unexpectedly. They were taken off guard and touched by his generosity.

“I never thought I’d be sitting in my wheelchair going to a Dave Chappelle show,” Eddie Dickens said.

“Holy moly. Dave Chappelle handing us tickets to the show,” added Deidra. “I cannot even describe how I’m feeling right now.”

Chappelle himself said it felt good to do something nice for his fans, especially something so straightforward.

“It felt good,” he said. “It felt like I just got to make something that was wrong right. And it didn’t hurt me or cost me anything to do it so I’m just happy it worked out.”

To Chappelle, it was a teachable moment for everyone. On one hand, he re-iterated his advice to “get your tickets from reliable sources.” On the other, he felt that it showed how people can respond to senseless acts of greed like the ticket scam.

“Take any opportunity that’s presented to you to be kind especially if it’s something easy to do,” he said.

Chappelle’s next two live performances are scheduled for April 5 and 6 in Arizona.