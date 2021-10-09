Dave Chappelle Called out Over Transphobic Netflix Special

Dave Chappelle has found himself in some hot water thanks to his Netflix special, The Closer. During the special, the comedian made a series of controversial remarks about the LGBT community and, in particular, ones targeting the transgender community. Following the release of that special, many have taken to social media to speak out against those very remarks.

Chappelle has been called out for using the transgender community as punchlines in The Closer. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, “Gender is a fact. Every human being in this room, every human being on Earth, had to pass through the legs of a woman to be on Earth. That is a fact.” Additionally, he sided with J.K. Rowling’s TERF ideology and said that he was “team TERF.” TERF stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist and is an ideology that excludes trans women as women. These weren’t the only statements that he came under fire for, as he also shared jokes about the #MeToo movement and the LGBT community as a whole.

Considering the gravity of his punchlines, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to hear that many voiced their disapproval over Chappelle’s controversial and transphobic remarks. Read on to see what those individuals had to say.

Weighing In On The Discourse

https://twitter.com/pleasantlytwstd/status/1446726602008580098?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Dave Chappelle’s continuing and ongoing Transmisogyny contributes and sanctions anti-Trans violence within Black communities,” one individual wrote. “It’s also a moment for all of us but particularly cis straight Black men to do some organizing and political education against Patriarchal violence.”

Not Having It

"I don't understand gay and trans people." – Dave Chappelle



There, I just saved you an hour and a half. — 🍉 Black 🇭🇹 Aziz 🇳🇬 aNANsi 🍉 (@Freeyourmindkid) October 9, 2021

This Twitter user attempted to sum up Chappelle’s special so that you don’t have to watch. They even wrote that they “saved you an hour and a half.”

Speaking On The “Team TERF” Comment

The fact that Dave Chappelle has been welcomed onto #TeamTERF despite his open misogyny and homophobia tells you everything you need to know about the anti-trans movement. — Wendy Lyon 🔴⚫️ (@wendylyon) October 9, 2021

Another individual took things a step further by commenting on the TERF movement amid the controversy. They wrote that their acceptance of Chappelle “tells you everything you need to know” about it.

Defenders Are Coming Out

the amount of people defending Dave Chappelle pic.twitter.com/ZUNhsOXDAU — Kimmy Eat World 🇵🇸 (@kimmmyparsons) October 8, 2021

While there are some who have been calling out Chappelle for his remarks, there are many others who have been defending him. In fact, some have even called the comedian a “genius” for his special.

Causing Controversy

"That new Dave Chappelle special was actually really good, people who are complaining about it just didn't watch it". pic.twitter.com/58doge4r5t — Fuck This Place (@Takeitatry) October 9, 2021

Despite Chappelle’s transphobic remarks, he has garnered a ton of support amid the controversy. This fan weighed in on that very controversy by joking about the comedian’s defenders.

Calling It Out

It’s funny how some folks are upset about the condemnation towards @DaveChappelle, but are completely fine with his condemnation towards an entire community! — John Gross (@JohnGro79925631) October 9, 2021

There has been plenty of back and forth discourse about Chappelle’s recent stand-up special. It seems as though people are majorly divided on where they stand.

Dangerous Slope

https://twitter.com/imgarysuarez/status/1446563813944344580?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

This individual pointed out that this discourse could take everyone down a dangerous path. They wrote that Chappelle was basically “spreading or legitimizing transphobia.”