Darris Love, Nickelodeon Star, Arrested for Domestic Violence

Former Nickelodeon star Darris Love was arrested on Christmas Eve. Love, who starred as Ray Alvarado on The Secret Life of Alex Mack, was taken into police custody in Los Angeles Saturday following a reported domestic disturbance with his girlfriend, sources with the Los Angeles Police Department told TMZ.

LAPD officers were reportedly called to the actor's home just before noon local time Saturday on a report of a domestic disturbance. Love's girlfriend told officers that sometime after she arrived at the home to pick up some stuff, she and her boyfriend got into an argument. At some point during the argument, she claimed that Love hit her in the back of the head. She was not injured and there were no visible marks, sources told TMZ. Love was ultimately arrested after police spoke to both the actor and his girlfriend regarding the incident. He was booked for misdemeanor domestic violence and released from police custody 10 hours later after posting $20,000 bond.

TMZ reached out to Love's representatives for comment but did not hear back. At this time, the actor has not publicly addressed his arrest, though he was active on Instagram following his release from jail. On his account, he posted a 12-minute video, which he captioned, "HAPPY HOLY DAYS KINGS & QUEENS." In the clip, recorded from inside a vehicle, Love encouraged his followers, saying, "let's love one another." The actor hasn't posted since.

The former Nickelodeon star got his start in the entertainment industry in 1994, when he landed his first credited role in the film Shrunken Heads. He went on to land his breakout role as Ray Alvarado, Alex Mack's best friend, on The Secret Life of Alex Mack. Love appeared on the series for four years and a total of 77 episodes from 1994 through 1998. Since The Secret Life of Alex Mack ended, the actor has appeared in a number of other popular series, including a role as Jamal in three episodes on Sister, Sister in 1998, an appearance in a 1999 episode of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, an appearance as a character named George in Angel in 2002, appearances in two episodes of E.R., a role in Shameless in 2013, and a role in a 2017 episode of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. His other credits include Passing Glory, City of Angels, Good Vs. Evil, NYPD Blue, Without a Trace, and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, among several others.