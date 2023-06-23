Dario G Reveals Stage 4 Cancer Diagnosis

International DJ Dario G revealed on Twitter Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 rectal cancer. While the DJ, whose real name is Paul Spencer, has been given a somewhat troubling diagnosis, he said he is staying positive and is scheduled to see a doctor soon to discuss his next steps. "Hard to write this. I've just found out that I've got stage 4 rectal cancer and a shadow on my liver," Spencer wrote. "That's damn hard to read too I'm sure. Gonna give it my best shot though. Stay positive, cos I am. Always. Seeing the doctors on Friday to discuss the next steps." Fans expressed their support for Spencer's announcement, with one writing: "So sorry to hear this, really don't know what to say, stay strong mate." Derry Girls writer Lisa McGee also expressed her love, adding, "I am so sorry. Sending all my love xx." British podcast host Rich Wilson also shared a message: "Sending all the love and positive vibes your way man. Stay strong geezer."

According to National Cancer Institute, rectal cancer is "a disease in which malignant (cancer) cells form in the tissues of the rectum." There are a number of signs and symptoms, including blood in the stool, irregular bowel habits, unexplained weight loss, and changes in appetite. Typically, stage four cancer refers to cancer that has spread from where it began to another organ in the body and is often referred to as secondary cancer. It is relatively easy to treat rectal cancer when it is caught early enough in the process. In the 1990s, Dario G came to fame as a pop trio in the UK and internationally with hits, including "Sunchyme," from an album they released called Sunmachine. Their music was downloaded millions of times and, in 1997, reached the number two position in the UK charts.

Spencer is now the only band member, but he kept the name after bandmates Scott Rosser and Stephen Spencer left. Despite Scott and Stephen stepping down from the band, Spencer continued releasing music under the Dario G banner, including the 2010 FIFA World Cup dance track "Game On" featuring Pitbull. He also recently did a showcase for the Biggest 90s Disco, attended by fellow music legends like Vengaboys, 2 Unlimited, Haddaway, and Phats & Small. Several photos from Spencer's recent performances showed him entertaining crowds in venues across the UK as he played the electric piano and performed "Sunchyme."