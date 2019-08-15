Danny Masterson Reacts to Sexual Assault Accusers’ Stalking Allegations: ‘I Will Beat Her in Court’

Danny Masterson is speaking out after four women filed a lawsuit against him and the Church of Scientology claiming they were stalked and intimidated in an effort to silence them. Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke Wednesday night, the former The Ranch actor, who has been battling accusations of sexual harassment for years, released a statement to The Hollywood Reporter denying the claims and promising to “beat” his accusers “in court.”

“I’m not going to fight my ex-girlfriend in the media like she’s been baiting me to do for more than two years,” the statement reads. “I will beat her in court — and look forward to it because the public will finally be able [to] learn the truth and see how I’ve been railroaded by this woman. And once her lawsuit is thrown out, I intend to sue her and the others who jumped on the bandwagon for the damage they caused me and my family.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

In a separate statement to the outlet, William Forman, litigation counsel to The Church of Scientology, also denied the accusations, calling the lawsuit “baseless.”

“From everything we have read in the press, this baseless lawsuit will go nowhere because the claims are ludicrous and a shame,” it reads. “It’s a dishonest and hallucinatory publicity stunt. Leah Remini is taking advantage of these people as pawns in her moneymaking scam.”

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court by Chrissie Carnell Bixler, Marie Riales, and two Jane Does, alleges that the defendant (Masterson) engaged in “conspiracy to cover up that Daniel Masterson sexually assaulted four young women,” according to The Blast.

“When those women came forward to report Masterson’s crimes, “the Defendants conspired to and systematically stalked, harassed, invaded their and their family’s privacy, and intentionally caused them emotional distress and silence and intimidate them,” it adds.

The suit also states that Scientology forbids its members from contacting authorities to report a crime committed by any of its members and that phones in certain church locations are incapable of dialing 911, with victims blamed for any assaults in most cases.

“Historically, when a member has complained of suffering sexual abuse, this disclosure has resulted in the member being forced to confront or apologize to his or her abuser and undergo a program to identify what ‘pulled in’ the abuse,” the complaint reads.

After allegations against him arose and the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed it was investigating sexual assault allegations from multiple women, Masterson was fired from the Netflix series, The Ranch, and dropped by UTA in 2017. He has continued to deny all allegations against him, claiming that any sexual encounters with women were consensual.