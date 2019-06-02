Danny Masterson Loves Fan’s Massive ‘That ’70s Show’ Tattoo

That ’70s Show may have been off the air since 2006, but the fandom is still alive, based on star Danny Masterson‘s recent post.

The actor, who played Steven Hyde on the Fox sitcom, took to Instagram to share a fan’s tattoo dedicated to the show and his character.

The ink shows a depiction of Masterson’s character throwing up two “devil horn” hand symbols above his head. Around this drawing is the phrase “WE’RE ALL ALRIGHT!!,” which is a reference to the show’s theme song, Cheap Trick’s cover of Big Star’s “In the Street.”

View this post on Instagram Badass. 👊🏼 (not my arm) A post shared by dannymasterson (@dannymasterson) on Apr 22, 2019 at 12:10am PDT

Masterson praised the ink as “badass,” and his fans agreed, liking the photo more than 59,000 times.

Masterson has kept a steady career in acting since That ’70s Show wrapped. Namely, he appeared on the Netflix series The Ranch for several seasons. However, the streaming service fired the actor after numerous sexual assault allegations came to light.

“I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch,” Masterson said in a statement at the time. “From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.”

Despite being fired, Masterson has shown nothing for support for the show and its cast, which includes former That ’70s Show co-star Ashton Kutcher.

“The Rooster may be MIA but [The Ranch] is back and it’s incredible,” Danny wrote when the latest batch of episodes was released. “Please support this great show we spent years putting together. The cast is beyond incredible. The writers were given the ultimate worse case scenario and instead of throwing in the towel they worked longer hours to create new heartbreaking and hysterical story lines.”

He continued, “I’ve worked with most of the crew since the mid ’90s on Cybil, [That ’70s Show], Men at Work and, until last year, The Ranch. They are my family. They work 10-14 hour shoot days to make you smile in 30 minute increments. Support them. Support comedy. Support art. Support the Iron River ranch and the Bennett family. Much love y’all.”