Danny Masterson Debuts Handlebar Mustache in First Appearance Since Firing

It’s been over a week since Netflix announced that they fired Danny Masterson from The Ranch and now the actor has made his first appearance out, debuting a new handlebar mustache.

As revealed in the photos, Masterson stepped out with his wife Bijou Phillips and another friend to get lunch in Los Feliz, California. The actor displayed a new facial hair style, having shaved his beard and now prominently featuring a handlebar mustache, as reported by The Daily Mail.

Netflix fired Masterson last week amid several resurfaced sexual assault claims. “After discussing with the producers, we’ve decided to write Danny Masterson off of The Ranch. Yesterday was his last day of work, and we’ll make new episodes in 2018 without him,” the network’s official statement read.

Masterson himself spoke out about his firing shortly thereafter, saying, “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one.“

The 41-year-old actor then added, “In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty. However, in the current political climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all.“